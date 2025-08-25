Future aviators take to Shawano skies with EAA Young Eagles program

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Nearly 70 young pilots had the opportunity to soar above Shawano over the weekend.

EAA Chapter 1710 hosted its Shawano EAA Young Eagles Rally.

Pilots Austin Baldwin, Bill McNulty, Ed Jeziorny, Isaac Follett, Joe Schwister, Josh Goldman, Mathieu Labs, Michael Ryszkiewicz, Mike Bloedorn, Pat Morrow, and Ron Fandler took turns giving unforgettable flights from Shawano Municipal Airport to scenic Legend Lake and back, sparking excitement and wonder in every young pilot.

It’s also worth noting that on the original rally date, Saturday, August 16, 21 youth were flown before the event had to be cut short due to weather.

In total, 89 young pilots took to the skies above Shawano.

The excitement wasn’t just in the skies.

Organizers say the ground buzzed with energy as each participant climbed into the cockpit, many for the very first time.

After their flights, every young aviator received a certificate, a personal logbook, and an AeroEducate handbook filled with resources to help launch their aviation journey. Through the Young Eagles program, participants also gain access to valuable opportunities, including a FREE EAA Student Membership, FREE access to Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course (an online ground school), a FREE flight lesson, and coverage for the FAA Knowledge Exam, an educational package worth more than $600.

Young Eagles Coordinator and pilot Mathieu Labs shared his enthusiasm: “Watching these future aviators from preflight to landing brought smiles to their families’ faces. The kids were thrilled to take the controls, and that’s exactly why we fly them: an experience they’ll carry for a lifetime.”