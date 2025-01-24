Young man killed after crashing into Marinette County home

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old Marinette man was killed after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Marinette County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday along State Highway 180 in the town of Porterfield.

Deputies believe Brady Walters, 23, was traveling south on the highway when he lost control of his car while attempting to make a turn, went into a ditch, and crashed into a home. Authorities say Walters died from his injuries.

Deputies say Walters was not wearing a seatbelt, and that speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.