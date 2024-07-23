'You can't miss this': Friends and flying at EAA

Flying is, of course, central to EAA AirVenture. But friendship is also an annual feature at the event.



EAA continued in Oshkosh for Day 2 on Tuesday

Friends Connor Kingston and Matthew Terry capped off celebrating Kingston's 21st birthday with a trip to EAA

Watch the video to see some sights from the grounds at the 2024 event

(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

If your mind is often up in the air... this is the place to have your feet on the ground.

EAA AirVenture.

“I've been wanting to come to Oshkosh... since I learned about it as a kid," said first-time attendee Connor Kingston.

There’s so much new to see during a first-time visit.

But the best sights... can sometimes be an old friend.

[Kingston and Matthew Terry] were middle school best friends in Michigan.

Connor moved to Montana.

They reunited for a special occasion.

“It’s my 21st birthday," [Kingston said].

And they capped it off with a trip to EAA.

They can take their pick of what to see, from hulking Air Force planes that help move the military, to small ultralights that can take a single pilot out sightseeing.

"As an enthusiast... you can’t miss this," Kingston said.

Friends being fans, at an event that can be about so much more than flying.

"I mean, I left all my friends behind in Michigan, so it's a rare opportunity for me to be able to get back together with him," Kingston said...

EAA AirVenture continues daily through Sunday.

