You can camp at Brown County campsites for the 2025 NFL Draft

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Brown County Parks is opening all of its campgrounds for next year's NFL Draft in Green Bay.

There are more than 250 campsites available at the county's three campgrounds—the Brown County Fairgrounds, Bay Shore County Park, and Reforestation Camp.

County leaders say reservations will open next Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

A three-night minimum stay is required and will cost $100 a night, plus taxes and fees.

"Our campgrounds offer a variety of amenities, from playgrounds to zoos nearby to water views," Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said. "So get out, explore the sights and sounds of Brown County, and we hope all of our visitors and campers that are going to be coming appreciate what we have to offer here."

Leaders are not guaranteeing water at the campsites, so they want visitors to come prepared.

