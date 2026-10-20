‘You are not alone’: Purple lights shine for domestic violence survivors

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay skywalk is glowing purple this October, serving as a visible show of support for survivors of domestic violence.

As part of the Purple Porch Project, Emplify Health by Bellin is teaming up with Golden House during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Webster Avenue skywalk at Emplify Health by Bellin Green Bay Hospital has been illuminated with purple lights since Oct. 1. The health system highlighted the initiative Tuesday alongside Golden House, which provides support for people affected by domestic abuse.

The Purple Porch Project stems from a national initiative implemented locally by Golden House. It encourages individuals, families and organizations to display purple lights as a visible act of solidarity with survivors.

National statistics cited by organizers show an estimated one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“The Purple Porch Project is more than a display of purple lights – it’s a statement that our community refuses to look the other way,” Golden House Executive Director Meika Burnikel said. “When organizations and community members step forward and illuminate their spaces in purple, it sends a clear message to victims and survivors: you are seen, you are believed and you are not alone.”

Burnikel said greater awareness can also help people recognize signs of domestic violence and know where to seek help.

“The more people who recognize the signs, understand the issues, and know where to turn for help, the greater our opportunity to break the cycle of abuse,” Burnikel said.

The effort extends beyond Green Bay. Emplify Health by Gundersen La Crosse Hospital is also illuminating a skywalk in purple this month.

“At Emplify Health, caring for the whole person and the whole community is at the heart of who we are,” Emplify Health President Heather Schimmers said. “Domestic violence is a public health issue that touches the lives of many of the patients and families we serve and even employ.”

Schimmers said illuminating the health system's skywalks is intended to show survivors that they have support within their communities.

For people who need help, resources are available through Golden House and Emplify Health. 920-212-SAFE is a free phone service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information about support and the Purple Porch Project is available through Golden House or 920-212-SAFE.