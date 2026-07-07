XRoads41 reveals what's new for 2026 as festival is one month away

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — With one month until XRoads41 opens in Oshkosh, organizers are announcing new attractions, additional vendors and camping upgrades for this year's festival.

XRoads41 will feature 30 artists across three stages, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, Treaty Oak Revival, Wiz Khalifa and 24 other performers.

New attractions include laser tag, henna tattoos, a slingshot amusement ride, and an interactive music activation where guests can play instruments, participate in music tutorials, and attend artist appearances. Nine sponsors will also offer product sampling during the festival.

Several additions are also planned for the campground. Organizers have expanded the VIP camping area, added more showers, and introduced a complimentary "Get Ready" station with mirrors, vanities, and electrical outlets. The campground will also include a new Harmony Wellness Lounge, a morning cocktail bar, a general store, and a new glamping option.

Claire Peterson For over 20 years, Country USA was held on these grounds. But now, a new festival is taking up the mantle and bringing visitors to Oshkosh.

The Camping Kickoff Concert returns on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with Frank Ray and special guests. After the main stage performances end each night, DJ Grant Fisher will perform during the official after-party in Cowboy Town through 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Organizers are also adding a one-day rock festival, XRoads41 Rock Detour, on Sunday, Aug. 9. The event will feature Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, Memphis May Fire, Drowning Pool, Atreyu and additional artists. Tickets are sold separately, although XRoads41 ticket holders can purchase discounted tickets for the Sunday event.

Three-day and single-day tickets remain available in general admission and VIP standing room only. Organizers say some ticket types have sold out, while others have limited availability. On-site camping is also available.

XRoads41 runs Aug. 6 through 8 in Oshkosh.