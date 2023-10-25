Wrong-way truck driver causes crash, 2 dead

TOWN OF CHESTER (NBC 26) — Two people are dead and five are recovering after a wrong-way truck driver from Pennsylvania collided with another vehicle Wednesday morning on US Highway 151 near State Highway 49.

Dispatchers say they started getting calls about the crash around 2:47 a.m.

Authorities say the 69-year-old box truck driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes on US Highway 151 and collided head-on with a Kia.

A Chevrolet passenger car was also traveling northbound on US Highway 151, and it also hit the Kia.

There were four people in the Kia, and the 25-year-old male driver died at the scene.

The passenger, a 28-year-old female was also pronounced dead on scene.

The two other passengers in the Kia were taken by ambulance to hospitals for their injuries.

There were a total of three people in the Chevrolet. All three of them were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.