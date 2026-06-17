WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown Village Board voted Tuesday to impose a temporary moratorium on data center zoning and planning, pausing any related decisions until after an August referendum.

The moratorium will halt all zoning and planning activity related to data centers until after neighbors cast their votes on the issue.

Wrightstown village board pauses data center planning ahead of August referendum vote

A question on the Aug. 11 ballot will ask residents whether they would support a data center in Wrightstown. While the referendum results will not be binding for village leaders, the village administrator said the outcome will have a "huge influence" on the board's decision.

Village leaders have been in conversations with Cloverleaf Infrastructure since at least January. Many neighbors in the village have rallied against a potential data center development.