WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Friday, Jan. 3 will be the last day on the job for Wrightstown's police chief.

Greg Deike will be retiring after 32 years in law enforcement, and has been Wrightstown's top cop for the last eight years.

During his time, Deike says the department established 24-hour police coverage in the village, among other additions.

Wrightstown Village Hall is holding a retirement celebration for Deike on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.