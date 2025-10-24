Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wrightstown Middle School principal resigns after 3 months in the job

Wrightstown Community School District
WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Wrightstown Middle School principal Kyle Kapinos has resigned after about three months serving in the position.

In a statement sent to parents on Thursday, the former principal cites personal reasons for the resignation.

"It has been a privilege for me to serve the students, staff and families of the Wrightstown Community School District," stated Kapinos. "My decision was based solely on personal factors relating to family and faith and I have the utmost respect for the administration and staff that make Wrightstown a special place. I wish nothing but the best for all students, family and staff members in WCSD."

According to the Wrightstown Community School District, starting Monday, Oct. 27, Sarah Nelson will serve as interim principal at the middle school while also performing her duties as the district's Director of Teaching and Learning.

Kapinos is at least the third district official to quit this year. Wrightstown Superintendent Andy Space retired in January amid legal issues. Space was replaced with Ron Saari, who resigned in July after being placed on administrative leave for performance issues.

