Wrightstown adopts a one-year moratorium on data center projects

VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Village of Wrightstown passed a one-year moratorium on data center projects Tuesday night, a village official confirmed.

Board members unanimously approved the yearlong moratorium during a board meeting Tuesday evening after residents submitted a signed petition supporting the pause.

The move comes after the board passed a resolution last month temporarily pausing planning for future data center projects until an advisory referendum in August. The ordinance approved Tuesday officially extends that pause into a one-year moratorium.

Village officials said the advisory referendum will still appear on the August ballot despite the newly approved moratorium.