WPS Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden canceled December 22, 23

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Due to the winter storm, the Green Bay Botanical Garden announced its annual Garden of Lights display is canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Ticket holders should watch email inboxes or visit GBBG.org/Lights for details on how to attend any remaining event night. The remaining dates for the light show are December 26-30 from 4:30-9 p.m.

This is one of multiple cancellations that come as a result of the winter storm and forecasted frigid temperatures. Multiple school districts closed Thursday, as well as the Kaukauna Public Library and the Oshkosh Public Library, which will both close early Thursday evening.

Manitowoc Lutheran High School officials announce that Thursday's 4:30 p.m. Christmas Concert will be held as planned at the Capitol Civic Centre. The previously planned 7:30 p.m. concert is, however, canceled.