Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Work to begin on Interstate 41, expect delays

Interstate 41
MacLeod Hageman
Interstate 41
Posted

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41 between Appleton and De Pere.

The bridge over I-41 and the southbound on-ramp will close today in Grand Chute.

Work includes rebuilding the Wisconsin 15 interchange as a diverting diamond interchange to accommodate more traffic.

Organizers say accommodations will be made for people who walk and ride their bike in the area.

This is all part of the Interstate 41 Major Project that will reconstruct and expand 23 miles of I-41 from four lanes to six lanes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.