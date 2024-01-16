Watch Now
Wood burner blamed for causing residential fire in village of Harrison

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 16, 2024
VILLAGE OF HARRISON (NBC 26) — Harrison Fire Rescue said Tuesday the use of a wood burner caused a fire to damage a home in Calumet County.

Fire Chief Jarred Gerl said in a news release firefighters got the call at 5:50 p.m. Monday to a home on South Coop Road in the village of Harrison.

Gerl said they located a fire inside the home in the basement and needed additional aid from other departments to put the fire out.

The fire chief told NBC 26 there were no injuries and the residents were not displaced. There is no estimate for the damage.

Buchanan, Fox Crossing and Stockbridge fire departments as well as Gold Cross Ambulance assisted Harrison Fire Rescue.

