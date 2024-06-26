Woman suffers critical injuries and toddler hurt in ATV crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old woman was taken by Eagle III rescue helicopter to the hospital after crashing the ATV she was driving Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Glenmore.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a reported 1-vehicle ATV crash with injuries around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Cooperstown Road just east of the intersection with Parkview Road in the Town of Glenmore.

Investigators say a 20-year-old woman was driving the ATV with a 3-year-old boy passenger when she lost control on Cooperstown Road and it flipped.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman suffered critical injuries and was taken by Eagle III rescue helicopter to a local hospital.

The names are currently being withheld pending family notification.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are assisting the Wisconsin DNR with their investigation.

Speed and/or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.