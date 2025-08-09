Woman shot at Grand Chute hotel, Florida man in custody

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A 42-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot at a Grand Chute hotel, with a Florida man now facing multiple charges.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Westland Drive around 9:52 p.m. on Friday night. Officers found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

A 47-year-old Florida man was taken into custody in connection with the incident and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on several charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (920) 832-1575, or anonymously via TIP411 by texting "GCPD" and the tip to 847411.