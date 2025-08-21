Woman seriously hurt in Fond du Lac County crash

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH (NBC 26) — According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, inattentive driving is thought to have contributed to a crash that seriously injured a 20-year-old woman from Fond du Lac on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 151 near Golf Course Road in the Township of Taycheedah just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials believe a northbound vehicle on Highway 151 was trying to turn left onto Gold Course Road to go west. While yielding to southbound traffic, it was hit from behind by a pickup truck that did not slow down. The car, occupied solely by a 20-year-old woman from Fond du Lac, was stuck, and firefighters had to extricate her. She was then airlifted to a hospital due to serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man from New Holstein, was not injured in the crash.

Deputies suspect that inattentive driving contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Highway 151 was shut down for several hours to allow for reconstruction.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time, pending family notification.