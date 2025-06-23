Woman recovers from axe attack, man in custody

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old man is in custody this morning after a 38-year-old woman was attacked Sunday afternoon with an axe in Fond du Lac.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Merrill Avenue after a woman called 911 to say she had been attacked with an axe, was bleeding, and the suspect had left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to undergo extensive surgery, and her condition is currently stable.

Around 7 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was located near Germantown, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Authorities say charges are pending.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.