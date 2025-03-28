Woman recovering from life-threatening injuries after buggy and vehicle collide

TOWN OF DUPONT (NBC 26) — A 49-year-old woman is recovering from life-threatening injuries after the buggy she was in collided with a vehicle in Waupaca County Thursday night.

The Waupaca County sheriff says deputies were called to County Highway C near Sprenger Road in Township of Dupont Thursday at 7:01 PM.

The 49-year-old driver of the buggy had to be flown from the scene to Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah.

Two young passengers—an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old—were taken to Theda Care Medical Center in Shawano for non life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old man driving the vehicle had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and we're waiting to see whether either driver will be cited.