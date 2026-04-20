Woman killed in UTV crash in Green Lake County

TOWN OF BROOKLYN (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old Fairwater woman died and three others were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in the Town of Brooklyn, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Deaver, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on Princeton Road near Honeysuckle Lane. Investigators said the UTV, carrying four occupants, was traveling east when it failed to negotiate a curve. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, and Deaver was thrown from the vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The other occupants — Timothy Kamphuis of Fairwater, Kristopher Keller of Ripon, and Megan Zimmerman of Markesan — sustained injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

