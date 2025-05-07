Woman in custody after SWAT situation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A woman is in custody after a stand-off situation on Green Bay's east side on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 600 block of Pine Street at 5:15 p.m after people had called police to report a woman was yelling and throwing items from an apartment window.

During the incident, carbon monoxide detectors started ringing.

So, Wisconsin Public Service workers temporarily shut off gas to the building out of a precaution, and the people living there were evacuated.

The 36-year-old woman was eventually taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the Green Bay Police Department SWAT and negotiation team was brought in to help her peacefully surrender.

The streets throughout the neighborhood have since reopened, and we'll continue to bring you more details once they become available.