Woman gives birth in Wisconsin McDonald's parking lot

HALES CORNERS — A Muskego woman and her newborn baby are doing well after a dramatic delivery at a McDonald's parking lot, during heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

"I had my hand on her leg just saying we can do it. We can make it. It's going to be OK and then she got very serious and said we're not gonna make it," Daniel recalled.

Analysia Beck says she was on her way to the hospital with her husband Daniel Beck shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, when they pulled over into a McDonald's parking lot after realizing they weren't going to make it. Analysia's contractions were intensifying.

"We were just driving past, and it was the best place to pull over," Analysia said.

She added that as soon as they pulled into a McDonald's parking lot on South 108th Street in Hales Corners, things escalated.

"As soon as he pulled into the parking spot I was like he’s coming right now. I have to I have to lay down. You’re going to have to catch the baby," Analysia explained.

The couple says police showed up, followed by paramedics, who put the newborn on oxygen.

Analysia & Daniel Beck EMS responding in the Mcdonalds parking lot

Daniel Beck says he was thankful for the fast response for the police, and paramedics.

"Definitely thankful for all the paramedics and police that showed up quickly and make sure that everybody was okay," Daniel stated.

"It was chaotic and terrifying, but it ended up beautiful and we have a perfect little boy," Analysia said.

Analysia & Daniel Beck Analysia & Daniel Beck with their newborn son.





The couple says while their child's name was picked ahead of time, they now have a new nickname for him.

"His name is Michael Daniel, so that could be shortened to Mickey D’s." Analysia Beck said. "We’ve kind of been calling him McFlurry, because I think he earned that name."