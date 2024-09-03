Woman dies of injuries after scooter she was riding was hit by a pickup truck

TOWN OF GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A 77 year-old woman from the Markesan area has died of her injuries after a crash involving the scooter she was driving and a pickup truck.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Thursday, Aug. 29 just before 6 p.m on County Highway N near Center Road in the Town of Green Lake.

When they arrived, deputies found a motorized scooter overturned in the ditch and Linda Miles nearby. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Investigators determined a pickup truck they say was driven by 80 year-old James Prochnow, also from the Markesan area, hit the scooter from behind. He was not hurt.

The crash is being investigated by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.