Woman dies, another seriously hurt in Outagamie County crash

TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — An early Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Center claimed the life of a 47-year-old and seriously injured a 19-year-old, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of County Road A and Quarry Road in the Town of Center.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman from Hortonville was heading north on County Road A when it crossed the centerline and hit a car in the opposite lane, driven by a 47-year-old woman from Nichols. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No names were released, and it is unknown why the SUV crossed the centerline.