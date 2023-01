Authorities are investigating what caused a home fire in Marinette after a woman was declared dead at the scene.

Crews got the call about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Marinette Police news release.

The scene was along the 200 block of Terrace Avenue.

A 54-year-old woman was found inside the home and pronounced dead on the scene, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Marinette Police.