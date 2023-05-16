Woman crashes into tree, dies in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 50-year-old Eden woman was pronounced dead on scene after her vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, crews received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Highway B just east of the Village of Eden at 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived, the driver was found trapped inside the vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified, was non-responsive and had difficulty breathing. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities report initial investigations show the vehicle was eastbound on County Highway B headed toward the Village of Eden when the crossed the center line and entered into a grassy ditch area. The vehicle continued along the path of travel until it struck a tree and came to a rest.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities believe speed or impaired driving are not factors in the crash.