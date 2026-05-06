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Woman convicted in Outagamie County abuse case

melissa goodman
NBC 26
melissa goodman
Posted

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One of the four defendants in a shocking child abuse case in Outagamie County pleaded no contest and was convicted of three charges Wednesday.

Melissa Goodman, 51, was found guilty of two counts of chronic neglect of a child and one count of false imprisonment after a plea deal was reached.

Goodman was originally facing five felony charges of chronic neglect of a child. With the deal, she could still get up to 46 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 1.

There are three other defendants in this case: Walter Goodman, Kayla Stemler and Savanna LeFever. No trial date has been set for Walter Goodman. However, a pretrial conference is scheduled for May 28.

Stemler’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 17, but a plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, LeFever has a pretrial conference in June but no trial date set, according to court records.

Charges stem from the case of a severely malnourished 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized last August, weighing just 35 pounds and suffering from organ failure. Investigators say the girl was locked in a room in Oneida and denied care for years before she was found.

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