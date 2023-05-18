Woman charged with providing alcohol resulting in death of two Fond du Lac County teens

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old gas station clerk from Fond du Lac was formally charged on Thursday for providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.

Sanju Paudel appeared in Fond du Lac County court on Thursday after being arrested on Tuesday in connection to a January fatal crash where a car hit a tree, killing two teenagers and injuring another.

According to the criminal complaint, Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs, both 16, and other teenagers were drinking at a party at a house located on Golf Course Drive. Parents were not home at the time of the party.

Cell phone records from one of the victims placed a witness at the gas station the night before the crash. While reviewing security video, detectives report they saw the victims going through the store, and picking up beer and rum. While trying to check out, the clerk canceled the transaction and put the alcohol back.

The video then shows Koenings entering the gas station and purchasing two 30-can packs of Busch Light and a bottle of Captin Morgan Rum. According to the complaint, the video shows the clerk, identified as Sanju Paudel, does not ask for any identification.

Koenigs, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and later died after being airlifted to the hospital, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.123 according to an autopsy.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies tried to make contact with Paudel on March 5 but were told she had been out of the country since the crash.

Paudel faces two felony counts of providing alcohol for a minor resulting in death. Each carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $25,000 fine.