Woman charged with negligence causing son's death in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tina Beauprey, 51, was formally charged with neglecting a child (consequence is death) after the death of her 12-year-old child in December.

Beauprey was in court for an initial appearance on Monday, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Beauprey's son had muscular dystrophy and was dependent on caregivers for much of his care. The complaint says he was placed in foster care in May of 2024, and at that time he weighed around 80 pounds.

In November of 2024, the 12-year-old was placed with Beauprey again. About a month later, the child weighed 68 pounds, according to the complaint.

The child's weight and health appearance continued to decline, the complaint details. Beauprey noted in early December of 2025 that the child "was the worst he had ever been." On December 5, the complaint states Beauprey took him to the ER where hospital staff noticed he was dead.

During a search of Beauprey's home, police say they found unopened bags of heart medication the victim was supposed to take daily.

A judge set Beauprey's cash bail at $500,000 last week.