Woman charged in connection to man's disappearance in Waupaca County

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A woman has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Jon "Jake" Morgan in Waupaca County, almost 6 years after he was last seen alive.

Desiree Rose Osman, 31, faces 5 felony counts in Waupaca County, including first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a body.

Morgan's body has yet to be found.

Authorities say Jon "Jake" Morgan was last seen alive in the early morning hours of March 6, 2020 at a home in the King area. He didn't show up to work that day and didn't respond to any calls or texts. He was 22 at the time of his disappearance.

According to a criminal complaint, Osman told detectives in an interview that "he's dead" — referring to Morgan.

Osman admitted to purchasing heroin the day before Morgan's disappearance, and smoking the heroin together with Morgan multiple times in the early morning hours of March 6, the complaint detailed.

Additionally, Osman's internet search history showed she searched "overdose" and "drugs" nine times between 8:05 a.m. and 8:27 a.m. on the day of Morgan's disappearance.

The complaint also states Osman admitted she was the last person to see Morgan alive.

Officers say Morgan's phone last pinged near Osman's home just after 9.am. of March 6. After that, no activity from Morgan was detected.

Investigators believe Morgan's body was moved from Osman's home, according to court documents. During a search of Osman's property in August of 2020, a cadaver dog alerted to the scent of human remains in a vehicle belonging to a man associated with Osman, who officials say was also at her home on March 6. Video surveillance shows what authorities believe to be Osman riding in the passenger seat of the man's vehicle for nearly an hour, during a period when both Osman and the man denied leaving the home.

Officials said in the complaint that Osman was interviewed at least 5 times over the course of the investigation, with her account changing each time.

Osman is scheduled to make an appearance at the Waupaca County courthouse on Friday.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.

