Woman bound for trial, pleads not guilty in fatal UTV crash

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A woman accused of crashing a UTV and killing two passengers in Green Lake County was bound over for trial and pleaded not guilty to charges on Thursday.

Megan Zimmerman, 27, appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary and arraignment hearing. Waushara County Circuit Court Judge Guy Dutcher found probable cause to believe a felony has been committed, binding the woman over for trial.

Zimmerman's defense team then entered not guilty pleas on her behalf.

Zimmerman was arrested June 4 on charges connected with the crash, which happened on April 18 near Princeton Road and Honeysuckle Lane in Green Lake County.

According to a criminal complaint, security video from a hardware store showed Zimmerman arriving with a group in the UTV and stumbling as she got out of the rear driver-side seat. Minutes later, she appeared unsteady while holding two drinks before getting back behind the wheel and driving away. The complaint says this was the group’s final stop before the crash that evening.

Witness statements and cellphone data also indicate Zimmerman was driving, the complaint says. The phone data showed the UTV traveling between 59 and 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, and about 46 mph as it entered the curve where the crash occurred. A blood draw taken that night put her blood-alcohol concentration at 0.240%.

Zimmerman is due back in court Nov. 19.