Woman arrested after chase through Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman is in custody after leading police on a number of chases through the community—including a construction zone—Monday night.

Police say they noticed a silver SUV traveling fast near North Main Street and East Rees Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the driver then went through a construction zone and three intersections and refused to stop.

When a police officer tried pulling over the driver, they say she took off.

Authorities say the driver was traveling at least 65 MPH through the northwest part of the community before police lost sight of the vehicle near East Johnson Street and Weis Avenue.

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies say they then saw the driver near Martin Avenue and East 9th Street and tried stopping them again, but the driver kept going.

Police then noticed the driver near Everett Street and East Division Street where they eventually stopped near East Division and South National Avenue.

The 45-year-old Fond du Lac County woman was taken into custody and cited for two counts of Fleeing from an Officer (Wis. State Statute 346.04, Class H Felony), and Throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers (Wis. State Statute 941.375, Class I Felony).

Additional charges include operating while intoxicated 1st offense, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating after suspension, and imprudent speed.

We are waiting for authorities to release the driver's name.