Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 50-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital Monday after crashing in Fond du Lac County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened just before noon on Seven Hills Road between Golf Course Road and Cody Road in the township of Forest.

Deputies say the woman — the only person in the vehicle — left the road, hit a utility pole, and overturned.

Firefighters had to extricate the woman before she was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for "advanced medical treatment."

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver's name is being withheld at this time.