Woman accused of making more than a dozen hoax 911 calls in Bellevue

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A woman is accused of making more than a dozen false 911 calls since October in Bellevue.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, beginning in early October, Public Safety Communication Center started receiving multiple anonymous 911 calls for service on Seville Drive in the Village of Bellevue. Authorities responded to the calls and concluded they were all unfounded or false. By mid-December, there were 18 documented unfounded calls for service.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators started to narrow in on a suspect of the repeated unfounded 911 calls. After a brief timeframe of no calls, the calls resumed on January 1.

A couple of days later, authorities made an arrest. A woman was taken into custody and booked into jail on three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuse of 911, and 17 counts of Obstructing.

NBC 26 is not naming the woman until formal charges have been filed.

"Knowingly making false 911 complaints is both criminal and creates a safety risk to citizens," a statement from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said. "Incidents like these are a drain on resources and a disruption of services to those who truly need them. Persons found to be responsible for knowingly making false reports will be charged for their actions."

The case has been referred to the Brown County District Attorney.