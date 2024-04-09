Witnessing the wonders of the cosmos: Community gathers for Total Solar Eclipse

The Barlow Planetarium in Menasha hosted a free event, broadcasting the eclipse's path of totality.

Monday, as the world celebrates the extraordinary phenomenon of a total solar eclipse, communities come together to witness this rare cosmic event where the moon crosses between the Earth and the sun. At the heart of this celebration is the Barlow Planetarium in Menasha, hosting a free event to broadcast the path of the totality of the eclipse.

For many, the excitement of a solar eclipse lies not only in the education of the universe but also in its ability to bring communities together. Steve Haas, a spectator, expresses, "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Amy Foley, another spectator, shares her experience, "I woke up...first thing this morning and was searching for glasses...they're sold out every place."

Volunteers like Trevor Kiselswski at the Barlow Planetarium step up to ensure everyone can safely witness the event. "I've probably sold 300 already," Trevor remarks about the high demand for protective glasses.

"We're all here helping out with all hands on deck at Barlow...a lot of eclipse glasses are selling," Kiselswski adds.

Spectators gathered inside the planetarium to watch the live stream of the totality's track across the globe.

From enthusiasts collecting last-minute safety gear to those tailgating for the big moment, spectators like Steve Haas echoed the emotions many were feeling outside Planetarium, This is probably the only time I'll get to see this in my life."

For Mary Cook, the eclipse holds special significance, coinciding with her birthday celebration. She exclaims, "We're having a party at my birthday so Hey, happy birthday from the universe!"

If you missed this event you will have plenty of time to plan for the next one. The next total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 2044.

