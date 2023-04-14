Watch Now
Wish granted: 10-year-old receives backyard playhouse, allowing for safe outdoor play

Sophia lives with a serious liver disorder making it so she can't be in direct sunlight.
NBC 26 Staff
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 14, 2023
KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Sophia, 10, from Kaukauna, was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, giving her a backyard playhouse that allows her to safely play outside.

Living with a serious liver disorder, Sophia can not be in direct sunlight. Her life has been filled with hospitals, procedures, medications and a required liver transplant.

When learning she qualified for a wish, Sophia decided her greatest wish was to have a playhouse in her backyard that was filled with flower boxes, screens, a concrete floor to use chalk on and fairy lights that will allow her to play outside safely.

On April 10, Sophia and her family along with a crew from Consolidated Construction Co., Inc., Kaukauna Mayor Penterman and volunteer Wish Granters held a groundbreaking ceremony for the playhouse.

By Friday, April 14, Sophia's dream playhouse was revealed and ready for play.

Sophia's wish was granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, who help children fight critical illness every day. To learn more about Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, visit wish.org/wisconsin.

