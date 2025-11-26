WisDOT’s recipe for a safe Thanksgiving weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is urging travelers to mix patience, courtesy, and safe driving practices into their holiday plans. With 1.65 million residents expected to travel at least 50 miles, drivers should plan ahead and prepare for busy roads and possible winter weather.

Peak travel times:

Wed., Nov. 26: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 28: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 29: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 30: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.



WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman says safe driving choices save lives. Her “recipe” for the road includes: seat belts, patience, courtesy, a charged phone with the 511 Wisconsin app, a full tank of gas, and an emergency kit.

Holiday Work Zone Hotspots

While most construction is winding down, drivers should still expect lane shifts and reduced speed limits in these areas:

Brown/Outagamie: I‑41 between Appleton and Green Bay

Columbia: I‑39/90/94 bridge near Portage

Milwaukee: I‑94 and I‑41 corridors

Rock: I‑43 near east county line

Winnebago: US 45/Main Street Bridge in Oshkosh (closed until April 2026)



Safety Tips

Buckle Up, Phone Down – Every trip, every time

Avoid distractions – texting and driving is illegal

Drive sober – designate a driver before celebrating

Slow down in bad weather or heavy traffic

Move Over, Slow Down for stopped vehicles with flashing lights

Plan breaks at open rest areas; note I‑43 rest areas near Denmark and Maribel are closed

Steer It, Clear It – Move non‑injury crash vehicles out of traffic when safe



Traveler Resources

Download the 511 Wisconsin app

Visit 511wi.gov

Follow @511WI on X

Call 511 (not while driving)

WisDOT’s Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be active along key interstate corridors to help manage incidents.

DMV Closures

Wisconsin DMV customer service centers will be closed Nov. 27–29. Online services remain available at wisconsindmv.gov.

Travelers can also add emergency contact info to their driver license record for law enforcement use in case of emergencies.

