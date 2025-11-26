WisDOT’s recipe for a safe Thanksgiving weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is urging travelers to mix patience, courtesy, and safe driving practices into their holiday plans. With 1.65 million residents expected to travel at least 50 miles, drivers should plan ahead and prepare for busy roads and possible winter weather.
Peak travel times:
- Wed., Nov. 26: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fri., Nov. 28: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 29: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 30: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman says safe driving choices save lives. Her “recipe” for the road includes: seat belts, patience, courtesy, a charged phone with the 511 Wisconsin app, a full tank of gas, and an emergency kit.
Holiday Work Zone Hotspots
While most construction is winding down, drivers should still expect lane shifts and reduced speed limits in these areas:
- Brown/Outagamie: I‑41 between Appleton and Green Bay
- Columbia: I‑39/90/94 bridge near Portage
- Milwaukee: I‑94 and I‑41 corridors
- Rock: I‑43 near east county line
- Winnebago: US 45/Main Street Bridge in Oshkosh (closed until April 2026)
Safety Tips
- Buckle Up, Phone Down – Every trip, every time
- Avoid distractions – texting and driving is illegal
- Drive sober – designate a driver before celebrating
- Slow down in bad weather or heavy traffic
- Move Over, Slow Down for stopped vehicles with flashing lights
- Plan breaks at open rest areas; note I‑43 rest areas near Denmark and Maribel are closed
- Steer It, Clear It – Move non‑injury crash vehicles out of traffic when safe
Traveler Resources
- Download the 511 Wisconsin app
- Visit 511wi.gov
- Follow @511WI on X
- Call 511 (not while driving)
WisDOT’s Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be active along key interstate corridors to help manage incidents.
DMV Closures
Wisconsin DMV customer service centers will be closed Nov. 27–29. Online services remain available at wisconsindmv.gov.
Travelers can also add emergency contact info to their driver license record for law enforcement use in case of emergencies.