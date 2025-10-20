WisDOT to hold public meeting on WIS 32 downtown De Pere improvements

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting tonight, Monday, October 20, 2025, to discuss planned improvements to WIS 32 (Main Avenue and Reid Street) between Third Street and Eighth Street in downtown De Pere.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at West De Pere Middle School, 1177 S. 9th Street (use Door #1) with a short presentation at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open house format. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with WisDOT project staff, ask questions, and share feedback.

Project Details

Scope: Restore ride quality of deteriorated pavement and upgrade roadway deficiencies.

Timeline: Utility work and relocations planned for 2027, with roadway construction scheduled for 2028.

Traffic Impacts: Anticipated closures and detours through the project area.

Purpose: Improve safety, maintain infrastructure, and address long-standing pavement and design issues in the corridor.

Tonight’s meeting will provide updates on design refinements and milestones since the last public meeting in January 2025. WisDOT will also review potential traffic and real estate impacts.

If You Can’t Attend

Those unable to attend can contact Josh Lang, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager at:

Address: 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304

Phone: 920-492-4141

Email: Joshua.lang@dot.wi.gov

For more information, visit the WIS 32 Project webpage.

