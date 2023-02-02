WisDOT: Public invited to comment on state's long-range rail plan

Wisconsinites are invited to comment on the draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050, which establishes a long-term vision for train travel in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday that the plan is available for review and comment through February 26, 2023.

The draft plan mentions the proposal to expand Amtrak train service to Green Bay.

The draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 is available to review online. Comments can be made through the online comment form. A website with more information about this planning effort is also available.

Those who wish to request the plan in another form may contact:

WisDOT

Bureau of Planning and Economic Development

4822 Madison Yards Way

PO Box 7913

Madison, WI 53705

dotwirailplan2050@dot.wi.gov

608-266-3581

The draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 is part of a comprehensive review of WisDOT’s federally required long-range plans. When published, WisDOT says it will replace Wisconsin Rail Plan 2030. The final plan is to be completed in 2023.

According to WisDOT, the Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 will include policies for railroad crossings, freight rail, Wisconsin’s state-owned rail system, long-distance passenger rail, intercity rail, and commuter rail. The plan will specifically discuss rail data trends, existing and possible future service levels, rail system conditions, and commodity freight movements.