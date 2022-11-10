WisDOT: Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge repairs begin Monday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After being closed for months, the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to an announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, repairs begin Monday to install a new gear box and components on the bridge. Specifically, repairs begin on the south leaf span of the bridge. The bridge has been closed since May due to damaged gear components.

The bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrian traffic during repairs. WisDOT says the cost of the repairs is estimated at $136,000.

According to WisDOT, the bridge closed on May 25 after a bridge inspector discovered damaged gear teeth in the gearbox on the south leaf span during a routine inspection. A subsequent investigation revealed additional damage in the gearbox that required a new gear box.

Bridge engineers reviewed the excessive wear on the gears and believe a misaligned bearing caused instability in the gearbox resulting in the gear wear. WisDOT investigated gear components on similar bridges and found no issues with gear wear.