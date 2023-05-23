WisDOT: Construction projects could impact Memorial Day travel

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting motorists of road construction and safety reminders ahead of what's expected to be a busy weekend for travel.

WisDOT released that most road construction projects will be paused during the weekend, however, a few major projects will continue to impact traffic during the holiday weekend.

Travelers in Northeast Wisconsin will likely see delays on Southbound I-43 while it's reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay.

WIS 54 between Shiocton and Seymour will be closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour routes via WIS 76, County A, WIS 47, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.

“The summer travel season is upon us and we’re urging drivers to slow down and stay focused on the road ahead. Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely," said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

WisDOT is reminding motorists to buckle up and eliminate all distractions during the busy travel period.