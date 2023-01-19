Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate campaigns in Green Bay and Appleton

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Four supreme court candidates are vying for the state's high court.

Justice Daniel Kelly visited Green Bay and Appleton Thursday morning and talked with voters before they head to the polls ahead of the Feb 21 primary. From there, the top two candidates will advance to the April 4 election. Justice Kelly sat down with NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman and shared why he's confident this year.

Hageman asked, "Justice Kelly, you lost before. Why are you confident now you'll be able to win?"

Justice Kelly responded, "As, I look at 2020, there are two losses I take from that. The first is that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders combined can turn out more votes than little old me. That shouldn't be any surprise. Two presidential candidates are going to be able to turn out more votes than a state Supreme Court candidate."

Justice Kelly went on to say he's confident he'll be able to win this time around, because there isn't a presidential primary this year.

The State Supreme Court race is important for both sides as the winner will determine the balance of power of the court, which is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives. Justice Patience Roggensack is retiring, creating that open seat.