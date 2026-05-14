Wisconsin state Senate rejects $1.8 Billion surplus deal in special session

MADISON — Wednesday's special session to address Wisconsin's $1.8 billion budget surplus ended with a rejection from the state senate shortly before 10pm after a full day of back and forth.

The proposed bill would have directed money to Wisconsinites in a few different ways, including rebate checks, property tax relief, and some tax cuts.

The deal was announced earlier this week as Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the bill a bipartisan effort to address rising costs for working families.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers showed that bipartisanship might not have been felt throughout the party.

"Compromise means we’re all talking about what needs to be done, nobody on this side of the aisle had any input on this," said Christine Sinicki, democratic representative out of Milwaukee. "We heard rumors, but we were actually slapped with this Monday morning."

In the Assembly, a lot of the hesitancy came surrounding the rebate checks. Most 2024 tax filers would've received the check, which would have been $600 for families, and $300 for single filers.

Some democrats also pointed out that this is a projected surplus, saying that these moves could lead to a future deficit.

However low income earners and some seniors on a fixed income might not have qualified for the full amount, or none at all.

The holdout frustrated some republican lawmakers.

"This is a good compromise, when both sides, opposite sides I might add, came together and addressed many of the concerns that I certainly hear from my constituents," said Representative Bob Donovan, the Republican out of Greenfield.

After hours of caucusing, the bill passed the Assembly late Wednesday night, but when it came to the senate, there wasn't the support needed.

18 senators voted against the bill, with 15 voting for it.

The long day, ended in frustration for senate republicans.

"When I have had listening sessions, when I have gone out on the doors I have people who have said specifically, I am busting my butt, I need this money back for all this overtime that I’m working for," said Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara of Appleton.

"This money belongs to the people, and I’m leaving here today with my democrat colleagues saying no, this money should stay here in Madison and we’ll think about it in the future."

After the vote, some democrats saying the money wouldn't have gone far enough for Wisconsin taxpayers, and that more can be done to address property taxes.

"All this bill would've done, the average property tax decrease was going to be about $100 and half of people have homes that would get even less than that, that's not sustainable," Said Senator Kelda Roys, a democrat representing Madison. "We need significant property tax relief which can only come from the state meeting it's obligation to our kids to fund public education. Passing this bill would've made that very difficult for us to do."

Governor Tony Evers responded to the vote Wednesday night calling out democratic lawmakers and some republicans for not supporting the bill.

“So many Wisconsinites feel left behind, frustrated, and disillusioned by politics these days because they think a lot of politicians in the Capitol are only here to serve themselves. And, today, they’re right," Evers wrote.

The surplus now sits until the next session, or unless another special session is called.

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