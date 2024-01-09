Wisconsin State Police brace for winter storm

(GREEN BAY) NBC 26 — Wisconsin State Police are urging people to drive slowly and give yourself plenty of time to travel—if you aren't able to stay home Tuesday.

Wisconsin State Police Sergeant Dan Diedrich says it's their goal to keep everyone safe, and that includes first responders, troopers and anyone traveling on Wisconsin roads when the winter storm passes through the region.

He says even though state police are used to Wisconsin winters, they take storms like this one as seriously as possible.

"I would be lying to say we're not a little on edge just from the standpoint of we want everyone to travel safely, but we've had some catastrophic events in the agency over the years, and our officers' safety is something we take into consideration as well. First and foremost, we want everyone to get from point A to point B safely, but undoubtedly we want all our troopers and inspectors to make it home and back to their families safely as well," Sergeant Dan Diedrich said.

Sergeant Diedrich says more troopers have been brought in to patrol the northeastern portion of the state Tuesday morning, and even more resources are planned for Tuesday afternoon.

He says State Police have been diligently working with the National Weather Service to best understand the forecast and allocate resources where they will be needed most.

He says if you have to drive to your destination Tuesday, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to travel and to expect delays.