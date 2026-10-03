Wisconsin State Patrol trooper severely injured while responding to traffic pursuit dies from injuries

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced Saturday that the trooper who was severely injured last month while deploying a tire deflation device on I-94 in Dunn County during a traffic pursuit has died.

Bradley Ritger, 29, was responding to a traffic pursuit on Sept. 21 when he deployed the tire deflation device on a bridge deck west of the Dunn County-Eau Claire County line. As Ritger moved to a position of cover, he fell from the bridge onto the roadway below, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Wisconsin State Patrol

He was taken to a hospital, where he remained under treatment until dying from his injuries on Friday, Oct. 2.

“Trooper Ritger was a dedicated public servant whose strong work ethic and positive presence left a lasting impact on anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He approached every situation with professionalism, integrity and a genuine commitment to serving others,” the Wisconsin State Patrol said in its Facebook post announcing his passing. “Whether assisting the public, supporting his fellow troopers, or taking on difficult challenges, he consistently demonstrated compassion and a willingness to help wherever needed. His dedication to his family and unwavering commitment to his profession will not be forgotten.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol has placed a law enforcement memorial vehicle at its Northwest Region Post in Eau Claire, where the public is welcome to drop off cards, flowers or other condolences.

Funeral arrangements are being made by the family.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver involved in the pursuit was arrested after the vehicle eventually stopped on the median shoulder.

