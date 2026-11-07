Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and Onalaska resident and asylum seeker, detained by ICE

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, according to his attorneys.

Christopher & De Leon Law Office released a statement saying 21-year-old Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe, an Onalaska resident and asylum seeker from South Africa who has valid federal work authorization, was detained by ICE while waiting to board a domestic flight. The statement adds that he came to the country legally as a child and is included in his father’s asylum application. His attorneys also say he has served as a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper for nearly a year.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC News, “To be clear: Work authorization or a pending application do not confer legal status in the U.S.”

“He entered the country in March 2019 with legal permission to stay until September 2019,” the DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “In defiance of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his admission. This illegal alien will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

DHS added that the arrest happened at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

ICE records show Van Der Merwe is now being held at a detention facility in Juneau.

Christopher & De Leon Law Office said in a Facebook post that he will be "released shortly", but no indication has been made by either the law office, ICE or DHS that the release has taken place as of the publication of this article.