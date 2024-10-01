Wisconsin State Patrol: Secure your load

MADISON (NBC 26) — A driver in the Madison area was stopped for a moving violation after they were spotted hauling a dresser on top of their vehicle that wasn't properly secured.

Wisconsin State Patrol posted this photo of a driver near the beltline near Madison.

They say that even though the passenger was strong, it's still extremely unsafe to haul a dresser on the roof of a car that isn't properly secured to the vehicle without tie-down straps.

They want to remind people who are moving that hauling anything unsecured can cause dangerous situations for yourself and other drivers.

Troopers say after this driver readjusted a few items in the trunk, the dresser fit inside, and the driver and passenger were able to safely drive down the road.

Authorities say not only is driving without your load properly secured to your vehicle unsafe, it's also illegal.