Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Waushara, Waupaca County

Wisconsin State Patrol announced Thursday it plans aerial enforcement of traffic violations in two counties this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol the following areas:

Thursday, October 20

I-39 – Waushara County

Friday, October 21

US 10 – Waupaca County

State Patrol said air patrol makes it easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, State Patrol says.