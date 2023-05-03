Wisconsin State Patrol highlights towing safety

APPLETON (NBC 26) — With more vehicles towing boats, tents, and trailers across Wisconsin as seasonal travel picks up, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists about towing safety for their May Law of the Month.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has partnered with The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the month-long reminder to inform people how to safely travel with a trailer, as every year there are many items that get scattered across highways due to improperly secured trailers.

“You have to make sure that anything inside the trailer whether it’s a boat, a camper, [or] an open trailer, is either tied down or covered to prevent anything from detaching from the vehicle or any contents of the trailer spilling out into the road,” said state patrol inspector Mark Haessly.

Haessly says not only should drivers practice safe towing, but safe driving too.

“As always, slow down. The speed limits are there for your safety, wear your seat belts, put the cell phone down,” Haessly said. “It’s ultimately up to the person that’s towing the trailer to make sure the trailer’s safe."

The Wisconsin State Patrol says to pay attention every second you’re on the road, so the roads are safe for everyone who shares them.

For more information about trail safety, visit wisconsindot.gov.