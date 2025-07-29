Wisconsin State Fair preparations underway

WEST ALLIS (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Fair is just two days from starting, and preparations are well underway!

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services will perform annual ride inspections to make sure everyone has a safe and fun fair experience.

Central Park and the Dairy Building—which houses Wisconsin's iconic cream puff—are getting set up at the fairgrounds.

This fair staple dates all the way back to 1909.

Organizers are partnering with the Hunger Task Force and Piggly Wiggle for an opening day promotion.

If you donate two cans of fruits and vegetables or cash, you'll receive a voucher for a $5 ticket.

The cans should be low-sodium vegetables or low-sugar fruit in 100% juice.

This promotion is only available on Thursday, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 PM.

Closer to home, the Winnebago County Fair and Green Lake County Fair are next up on the roster.

The Winnebago County Fair begins Wednesday, and the Green Lake County Fair starts Thursday.

Both fairs last through Sunday.

For a full list of fairs this season, you can click here!